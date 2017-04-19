GODFREY - The dedication of the Godfrey Fire Protection team members is always present, but it was never more evident than Tuesday, when two off-duty firefighters were first on scene at crashes and immediately thrust themselves into action.

Firefighter Nick Dawdy was off duty, but when he arrived and observed a vehicle had overturned in a serious crash at I-255 and Montclair in Godfrey, he stopped, made the appropriate phone calls and started to assist at the scene. Two people were rescued at the time from that crash. One person - Belleville's Michael P. Cowell - was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital and unfortunately did not survive because of injuries suffered in the crash. The other person, a female occupant in the car, was taken to OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton.

In the first auto crash on Tuesday night, Godfrey firefighter Aaron Blackford was the first to arrive at the scene and he also immediately went into action.

"We had a variety of calls today that kind of taxed our on-duty resources and I even responded to a call because our on-duty crews were currently on other calls," Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Eric Kambarian said. "Our firefighters take their gear with them and have it and a radio at all times. Providing information to the first responders is an invaluable asset in those situations. The firefighters' dedication doesn't stop when they leave duty. They are always there it seems when needed to help in emergency situations."

Kambarian said when the on-duty personnel are stressed with the call volume, often the off-duty personnel volunteer to assist. He commended all the firefighters for their dedication and commitment to serve the public.

"We cover 36 square miles in the Godfrey Fire Protection District," Kambrian said. "Our off-duty personnel are almost a back stop to make sure the public is properly served."