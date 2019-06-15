The brand has plans to continue focusing on Illinois expansion with an O’Fallon restaurant slated to open in 2020. The Edwardsville restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owner Hannah Lukowski of SJ Restaurants, LLC. With three Firehouse Subs locations across Illinois and Missouri, Lukowski is well-versed in franchising and has been eagerly awaiting her chance to add Chicken Salad Chick to her portfolio since her first taste in 2009.

Lukowski’s long-time friend and Chicken Salad Chick’s Director of Marketing, Ali Rauch, introduced her to the unique concept and after speaking with founder Stacy Brown, Lukowski was hooked. Lukowski said she is thrilled to open Chicken Salad Chick’s first location in Edwardsville and plans to open an additional restaurant in O’Fallon next year.

“Chicken Salad Chick does an amazing job of making everyone feel welcome and from the moment Ali introduced me to the rich flavors and genuine staff, I knew I wanted to become a part of the Chick family,” said Lukowski. “As a mother to a beautiful baby girl, with my second child on the way, the brand’s values really resonate with me and I’m proud to bring this concept to Illinois. The residents in Edwardsville are in for a pleasant surprise and I can’t wait to watch Chicken Salad Chick first-timers turn into loyal regulars.”

Chicken Salad Chick restaurant will celebrate four days of giveaways with what it calls a "monumental grand opening" beginning on June 26.

The four days of giveaways and specials include:

Wednesday, June 26 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can enter to win free chicken salad for a year.

Thursday, June 27 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive 1 free scoop of a different flavor per month.

Friday, June 28 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32-ounce Chick Tumbler.

Saturday, June 29 ­– The first 50 guests to buy two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick Cooler.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offer a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has 124 restaurants currently open in 15 states and remains a standout brand within the fast-casual segment.

In case you're not familiar, Chicken Salad Chick is the nation's only southern inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept known for its 12 different chicken salad flavors (e.g. Classic Carol, Buffalo Barclay, Barbie-Q, Jalapeno Holly). The brand has continuously built upon their momentum in the St. Louis market opening both Chesterfield and Creve Coeur locations earlier this same year. Feel free to check the release below my signature for additional info on franchise owner, Hannah Lukowski, and her plans to open an additional in O'Fallon in 2020. Chicken Salad Chick in Edwardsville will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickEdwardsville/. Follow ChickenSalad Chick on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

Eligible winners of the giveaways must be over 16 years of age, purchase The Chick and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 7/1. Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must make a purchase and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced on Facebook Live at the end of the day and will receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.

Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 7/1.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickEdwardsville/.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 124 restaurants in 15 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious in 2019, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Next 20 in 2017 and Inc.'s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2016. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

