Marinate chicken breast for 2-3 hours in Roasted Chili Olive Oil, and fry till done. Add Ham to same pan - fry till done. - Dice both ham & Chicken.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil over med-high heat. Add OOM House Olive Oil and add the pasta; cook until al dente. Drain and return to the pot.

Add in the chicken and ham and toss to combine. Preheat the broiler.

In a medium saucepan, combine the milk, cream cheese, and minced onion over low-medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently until it becomes a smooth texture (about 5 minutes).

Stir into the pasta mixture then Swiss cheese and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Transfer pasta to a baking dish and top with Panko crumbs.

Pour OOM butter EVOO over crumbs and broil until browned (About 4 - 5 minutes).

