CHESTERFIELD, ILLINOIS - A 34-year-old Chesterfield, Illinois woman was shot and killed by a suspect who led police on a chase through Macoupin and Jersey County Thursday afternoon.

Rachel Warren, 34, of the 400 block of N Main Street in Chesterfield, was found shot in her residence Thursday afternoon after police received a call of a female being shot in the head. The caller alerted police to the make and model of the suspect's vehicle, which deputies from the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office were able to locate before arriving at the scene.

The chief deputy began pursuit of the vehicle, which went from Macoupin to Jersey County where a Jersey County deputy may have sustained damage to a cruiser to finish the pursuit. The Illinois State Police also assisted with the pursuit.

During the chase, the Southwestern School District placed schools on a soft lock down, which began around 2:45 p.m., Southwestern Superintendent Brad Skertich said Thursday. That lock down ended at 3:10 p.m., and students were then allowed to have normal dismissal.

A suspect is currently in custody in the Macoupin County Jail, but charges are pending and their name has not been released at this time.

