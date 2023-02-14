Chelsey & Shawn's Love Story
February 14, 2023 9:44 AM
Couples names: Chelsey & Shawn
City: Alton
Date met or started dating: December 28, 2013
Date married: December 28, 2016
What makes your relationship special? We started as friends and have maintained that friendship as the backbone of our relationship.
Share a memory you have made together: In 2018 we moved to China together. We stayed there for almost 5 years teaching and traveling.