ALTON - The Alton cheerleading and dance teams performed recently in exceptional fashion during a double-header for Alton’s girls' basketball squad and the Alton-Edwardsville boys game.

The cheerleaders and dance squad brought the crowd behind the Redbirds in both the girls' and boys' games.

Alton High Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick said he was proud of the girls’ performances that night and what they always bring to the table to support the Redbirds.

“It is neat to give both our dance team and cheerleaders an opportunity to participate in as normal a situation as possible with the COVID-19 Pandemic,” he said. “We have strong cheerleaders and dance squad members. The cheerleaders participate in the Southwestern Conference Meet this weekend at Belleville East and then the IHSA sectional Saturday, January 29, at Edwardsville High School."

