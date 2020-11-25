GRANITE CITY - Luci Blomme has cheered competitively for 12 years and it is a big part of her life. She was also part of the Warriors' group that became the first to qualify for state in 10 years.

For her accomplishments, Luci is the November Female Riverbender.com Athlete of the Month For Granite City High School.

She said her parents have always been there pushing her to success in good and bad times.

"My high school coach Meagan Watkins and my Tumbling coach David Briggs are amazing and always seem to know when to push me to the next level. I love performing in front of my classmates and representing my school and community at sporting events and competition. Cheerleading allows me to showcase my tumbling skills and abilities. I love the feeling when I perform with my team as a base, whether I fly through the air, the feeling of accomplishment when we hit a clean routine is amazing."

Luci said cheerleading has allowed her to be a leader.

"It has shown me what you can accomplish with hard work and dedication," she said. "Competing as part of a cheer team shows what can be accomplished when everyone works together. It has allowed me to connect with many different people and learn ways to help others learn.

The Granite City senior plans to cheer competitively for McKendree University in the fall. She plans to study a career in athletic training.

She is a member of the executive board for Student Council, National Honor Society, Rotary Student of the Month and Elks Student of the Month.

