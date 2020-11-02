STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is announcing their plans to remain open for fall and winter, while continuing to require staff and guests to social distance and wear masks on the grounds. This includes the Grapevine Grill restaurant and tasting room.

Villas are available for rent every day of the week, as rooms are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before and after each guest's stay. Also from Nov. 1 to March 1, 2021, when you book Friday and Saturday night, you can get Wednesday and Thursday night, or Thursday and Sunday night free. Contact villas@chaumette.com or call 573-747-1000 for more information.

From Nov. 1, 2020 through April 1, 2021, the updated hours for the Grapevine Grill and tasting room include:

Lunch: Thursdays to Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Dinner/Carryout Dinner: Thursdays to Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Grapevine Grill will be closed on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays.

The tasting room will be open Thursdays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ABOUT CHAUMETTE VINEYARDS & WINERY

Chaumette Vineyards & Winery has evolved into a premier wine lifestyle destination, including private villas for overnight stays, full-service restaurant, among more traditional winery amenities.

For more information on Chaumette Vineyards & Winery, please visit https://chaumette.com/ or call (573) 747-1000

