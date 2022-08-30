JERSEY - Senior Chase Withrow is set to have a massive season for the Panthers football team. After finishing last year with a combined 672 yards, a statistic that led his team, he's already on his way again this season.

In Jersey's home-opener against the Granite City Warriors, Withrow had an excellent game. He ran for 246 yards on 29 carries. He also had a reception good for another 20 yards. Withrow is a Quality Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Jerseyville Male Athlete of the Month.

Where he's most dangerous is on kick returns. 490 yards were from kickoff and punt returns last season. He notched 40 yards from returns against the Warriors.

The Panthers have had great success against Granite City in the season-opener. Last year the Panthers won 49-0, 16-0 the year before that, and 23-14 before that.

"The scoreboard speaks for itself," Chase said postgame. "I think that's a pretty big surprise."

Chase has been playing for Jersey all four years now and is extremely excited for his senior season. His team and coaches are certainly happy to have him back as well.

He's a dynamic two-way player. He's known for his running back abilities but also plays corner from time to time. Last season he grabbed 11 tackles on the defensive end.

He says the team's new head coach Caleb Williams "brings a lot of heart to this team and community." Williams was happy with the win and of course Chase's performance.

Chase wants to improve upon last season's 2-7 campaign. He said that the team has eight games left and that he expects eight more W's. The Panthers would love nothing more than to earn a post-season game.

This Friday, September 2, Chase and the Panthers host Marion at 7 p.m. Last season's contest was a high-scoring affair as the Panthers fell 64-29.

