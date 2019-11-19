COFFEEN — Vowing to place the interests, communities, economy, and people of the 95th District first, Coffeen resident and Army veteran Chase Wilhelm is announcing his candidacy as a Democrat for Illinois State Representative of the 95th District in November 2020.

“I'm excited to announce our campaign and begin fighting alongside you to make the 95th District the best it can be for all of us,” Wilhelm said.

Wilhelm earned his master’s in religion and society from Princeton Theological and a Ph.D. in ethics from Garrett-Evangelical on the campus of Northwestern University. Having served in the Army since 2006, Wilhelm wants to bring the same attributes of service before self and community-minded solutions back to the 95th.

“It’s high time we have leadership in our General Assembly who knows the value of hard work, has the vision of a better tomorrow for everyone, and the experience and leadership skills that this district deserves.”

The district’s economy is one of Wilhelm’s biggest concerns. “Watching the Coffeen power plant close its doors is a flashback to when I watched my own father clock out for the last time at Hillsboro Glass when it closed its doors. The sad part is that this story is one we’ve lived through time and time again as a community,” Wilhelm says.

“While we can’t change the past, this district deserves a leader who is going to do everything in their power to not just keep, but renew job opportunities for this community and its posterity. This district deserves a voice in the House that will think outside the box, bringing real-life solutions to real-life problems, and will put everything on the table when it comes time to defend, and better, the future of our district.”

Wilhelm remains a chaplain and continues his service in the Army Reserves.

Details regarding a formal announcement event in early December will be shared at a later date.

