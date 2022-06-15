Charter Announces 2022 Spectrum Scholars
ST. LOUIS - Today, Charter Communications, Inc. awarded $400,000 in scholarships to its newest class of 20 Spectrum Scholars, the company’s annual career development and scholarship program for underrepresented college students with financial need. Each student will receive a $20,000 scholarship, a professional Charter mentor, and the opportunity for an internship at one of the company’s corporate campuses in Stamford, Charlotte, St. Louis or Denver.
“Through programs like Spectrum Scholars, Charter is committed to developing our workforce and to investing in the diverse communities we serve, both of which are key to our success as a leading broadband connectivity and technology company,” said Paul Marchand, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for Charter. “This year’s Scholars are all outstanding, high-achieving students and we look forward to welcoming them to our offices and introducing them to the many career paths and opportunities available at Charter.”
Spectrum Corporate Scholarship Recipients
The 2022 class of Spectrum Scholars was chosen by a selection committee of Charter executives and the company’s national nonprofit partner, Scholarship America. To be considered, applicants had to be rising college juniors with financial need and identify as Asian/Pacific Islander, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino and/or Native American. This year’s 20 scholarship recipients are the second class of Spectrum Scholars since the program’s initial launch in 2020. They are from seven states and represent 14 schools and a wide variety of academic majors. This year’s Spectrum Scholars are:
COLORADO
- Zaria Rouse, of Highlands Ranch; University of Southern California, Communications
CONNECTICUT
- Arie Bethea, of Windsor; North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Supply Chain Management
- Gloria Dickson, of Danbury; University of Connecticut-Stamford, Government Affairs
- Adriana Leon, of Stamford; Pace University, Accounting
- Yuri Jimenez, of Bridgeport; University of Connecticut-Stamford, Web Design
- Duc An Nguyen, of Stamford; University of Connecticut-Stamford, Computer Science
- Adrian Rivera, of Newington; Pace University, Electrical Engineering
- Emma Schwarz, of Tolland; University of Connecticut-Stamford, Digital Design
- Chris Suquilanda, of Trumbull; University of Connecticut-Stamford, Management Information System
- Sarah Velez, of Stamford; University of Connecticut-Stamford, Marketing
INDIANA
- Jebron Perkins, of Indianapolis; Washington University in St. Louis, Computer Science
MISSOURI
- Byron Coulter, of Florissant; Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, Information Systems
- Tyler Harris, of St. Louis; University of Pennsylvania, Communications
NEVADA
- Emily Brignand, of Reno; American University, Government Affairs
NEW JERSEY
- Amanda Mavricos, of Hoboken; Stevens Institute of Technology, Product Design
NEW YORK
- Paola Beber Sanches, of Scarsdale; New York University, Marketing
- Sky Harper, of White Plains; Mercy College, Cybersecurity
- Jennifer Lin, of Jericho; Columbia University, Finance
- Priscilla Natawidjaja, of Queens; Cornell University, Human Resources
- Nuru Simtenda, of Syracuse; Le Moyne College, Finance
The scholarship recipients will begin their participation in the two-year program this fall with in-person meetings at Charter’s respective corporate locations, virtual meetings, and a Spectrum Scholars summit planned for later this year at the company’s new Headquarters campus in Stamford. More information about Spectrum Scholars is available here.
About Charter
Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.
For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.
