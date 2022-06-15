Charter Announces 2022 Spectrum Scholars

ST. LOUIS - Today, Charter Communications, Inc. awarded $400,000 in scholarships to its newest class of 20 Spectrum Scholars, the company’s annual career development and scholarship program for underrepresented college students with financial need. Each student will receive a $20,000 scholarship, a professional Charter mentor, and the opportunity for an internship at one of the company’s corporate campuses in Stamford, Charlotte, St. Louis or Denver.

“Through programs like Spectrum Scholars, Charter is committed to developing our workforce and to investing in the diverse communities we serve, both of which are key to our success as a leading broadband connectivity and technology company,” said Paul Marchand, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for Charter. “This year’s Scholars are all outstanding, high-achieving students and we look forward to welcoming them to our offices and introducing them to the many career paths and opportunities available at Charter.”

Spectrum Corporate Scholarship Recipients

The 2022 class of Spectrum Scholars was chosen by a selection committee of Charter executives and the company’s national nonprofit partner, Scholarship America. To be considered, applicants had to be rising college juniors with financial need and identify as Asian/Pacific Islander, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino and/or Native American. This year’s 20 scholarship recipients are the second class of Spectrum Scholars since the program’s initial launch in 2020. They are from seven states and represent 14 schools and a wide variety of academic majors. This year’s Spectrum Scholars are:

COLORADO

Zaria Rouse, of Highlands Ranch; University of Southern California, Communications

CONNECTICUT

Arie Bethea, of Windsor; North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Supply Chain Management

Gloria Dickson, of Danbury; University of Connecticut-Stamford, Government Affairs

Adriana Leon, of Stamford; Pace University, Accounting

Yuri Jimenez, of Bridgeport; University of Connecticut-Stamford, Web Design

Duc An Nguyen, of Stamford; University of Connecticut-Stamford, Computer Science

Adrian Rivera, of Newington; Pace University, Electrical Engineering

Emma Schwarz, of Tolland; University of Connecticut-Stamford, Digital Design

Chris Suquilanda, of Trumbull; University of Connecticut-Stamford, Management Information System

Sarah Velez, of Stamford; University of Connecticut-Stamford, Marketing

INDIANA

Jebron Perkins, of Indianapolis; Washington University in St. Louis, Computer Science

MISSOURI

Byron Coulter, of Florissant; Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, Information Systems

Tyler Harris, of St. Louis; University of Pennsylvania, Communications

NEVADA

Emily Brignand, of Reno; American University, Government Affairs

NEW JERSEY

Amanda Mavricos, of Hoboken; Stevens Institute of Technology, Product Design

NEW YORK

Paola Beber Sanches, of Scarsdale; New York University, Marketing

Sky Harper, of White Plains; Mercy College, Cybersecurity

Jennifer Lin, of Jericho; Columbia University, Finance

Priscilla Natawidjaja, of Queens; Cornell University, Human Resources

Nuru Simtenda, of Syracuse; Le Moyne College, Finance

The scholarship recipients will begin their participation in the two-year program this fall with in-person meetings at Charter’s respective corporate locations, virtual meetings, and a Spectrum Scholars summit planned for later this year at the company’s new Headquarters campus in Stamford. More information about Spectrum Scholars is available here.

