Charlotte Lybarger
January 30, 2017 11:45 AM
Parents: Carla Price and Stephen Lybarger of Wood River
Birth weight: 6 lbs 13 oz
Birth Length: 21 inches
Time : 7:14
Date: January 23, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Carrie Price (15); Andrew Price (13); Zachary Lybarger (12); Brandon Lybarger (15).
Grandparents: Terry & Alesa McBride, East Alton; Don & Diane, Wood River
