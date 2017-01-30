Name:  Charlotte Lybarger

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents:  Carla Price and Stephen Lybarger of Wood River

Birth weight:  6 lbs 13 oz

Birth Length:  21 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time :  7:14

Date:  January 23, 2017

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings:  Carrie Price (15); Andrew Price (13); Zachary Lybarger (12); Brandon Lybarger (15).

Grandparents:  Terry & Alesa McBride, East Alton; Don & Diane, Wood River

 

More like this:

Unlock Hidden Treasures: The Art of a Successful Yard Sale
Mar 28, 2025
Meford Family Returns To Amoco Brand
Mar 8, 2025

 