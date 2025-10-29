BETHALTO - Charlie Kilpatrick is a dedicated student athlete.

For his hard work, Charlie Kilpatrick is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Kilpatrick, a senior, has played basketball since his freshman year. It takes a lot of responsibility and commitment to balance academics and athletics, but Kilpatrick manages this easily. He demonstrates passion for his sport in every practice and game.

He also works a part-time job at a local business, and he volunteers as a coach with the Junior Eagles basketball program. In this role, he shares his skills and serves as a mentor for younger students. He regularly advocates for his peers and encourages these younger students to work hard and succeed.

While Kilpatrick stays busy between his studies and sport, he enjoys spending time with his friends and family as much as possible. He also often plays basketball with his friends.

Looking ahead, Kilpatrick knows he wants to attend college. He is still deciding on what school and major to pursue, but he plans to play collegiate basketball. Just as they always do, his teachers and loved ones will be rooting for him.

“I love Civic Memorial,” he added.

Congratulations to Charlie for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

