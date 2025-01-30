Hillsboro Hilltoppers at Civic Memorial Eagles Boys Basketball

BETHALTO — Civic Memorial High School's boys basketball team won its 15th game of the 2024-2025 campaign on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at home, continuing a very successful season for the Eagles.

CM secured a decisive 79-49 victory over the Hilltoppers. The win improved the Eagles' overall record to 15-7 and their conference record to 2-3 in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

Civic Memorial’s offense was led by Charlie Kilpatrick, who scored 18 points, including five three-pointers. Adam Ogden contributed 14 points, Jack Piening had 11 points, while Riley Lamb added 10, helping the team place three players in double figures. Kilptrack has had several sensational games in recent outings.

Article continues after sponsor message

CM Head Boys Coach Lee Green noted the team's strong start and the energy they brought to the game.

“It was a great start and a lot of energy,” he said.

Civic Memorial's performance has been on an upward trajectory and the team continues to show significant improvement.

At 7:30 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, the Eagles travel for a contest against 18-5 Triad, which should be a fantastic game.

The Eagles displayed offensive prowess against Hillsboro, scoring 55 points by halftime. The Eagles have demonstrated a strong ability to perform as they head deeper into the season.

Green emphasized the importance of maintaining this momentum. "The only thing we are thinking about it playing like we are now," he said. "We are playing our best basketball of the season right now."

More like this: