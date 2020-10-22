ALEXANDER COUNTY - A man from Charleston, MO. died in a two-vehicle fatal crash on Oct. 20 in Elco, of Alexander County, Illinois. The man was James Bruenderman, 65, of Charleston, MO.

This is the preliminary report:

WHAT: Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois 127 approximately ½ mile south of Elco, Alexander County

WHEN: Oct 20, 2020 at 2:39 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

VEHICLES: Unit 1-2013 White Dodge Truck

Unit 2- 2018 White Mack Truck Tractor Semi Trailer Combination

DRIVERS: Unit 1- James Bruenderman, 65 year old male from Charleston, MO – Pending notification of next of kin, Deceased

Unit 2- David Berry, 34 year old male from Willisville, IL – Uninjured

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling south on Illinois 127 approximately ½ mile south of Elco, Alexander County. Unit 2 was traveling north at the same location. For unknown reasons, the driver of Unit 1 crossed the double yellow center line and struck Unit 2 head on. Both Unit 1 and Unit 2 left the roadway and came to rest in the west ditch. The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of Unit 2 was uninjured. The crash is under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

More like this: