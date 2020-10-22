ALEXANDER COUNTY - A man from Charleston, MO. died in a two-vehicle fatal crash on Oct. 20 in Elco, of Alexander County, Illinois. The man was James Bruenderman, 65, of Charleston, MO.

This is the preliminary report:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WHAT: Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois 127 approximately ½ mile south of Elco, Alexander County

WHEN: Oct 20, 2020 at 2:39 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

VEHICLES: Unit 1-2013 White Dodge Truck

Unit 2- 2018 White Mack Truck Tractor Semi Trailer Combination

DRIVERS: Unit 1- James Bruenderman, 65 year old male from Charleston, MO – Pending notification of next of kin, Deceased

Unit 2- David Berry, 34 year old male from Willisville, IL – Uninjured

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling south on Illinois 127 approximately ½ mile south of Elco, Alexander County. Unit 2 was traveling north at the same location. For unknown reasons, the driver of Unit 1 crossed the double yellow center line and struck Unit 2 head on. Both Unit 1 and Unit 2 left the roadway and came to rest in the west ditch. The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of Unit 2 was uninjured. The crash is under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

More like this:

Drivers Injured Following Crash Involving Police Vehicle and SUV
Aug 14, 2025
ISP Investigates Fatal Crash In Saline County
Aug 26, 2025
Fatal Pedestrian Accident Investigated on Illinois Route 157
Aug 26, 2025
Joseph A. Torres II Charged With First-Degree Murder After Deadly Dispute At 3rd Chute II
Jul 14, 2025
A little good goes a long way: Give blood or platelets with Red Cross and PEANUTS®
Aug 25, 2025

 