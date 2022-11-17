ALTON - Charles Hicks is Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Alton High School Remarkable Redbird of the Month.

Junior Charles Hicks is this month's Remarkable Redbird of the Month. He is a student that always thinks of others first.

He has been reported by several administrators as the individual who stays in the cafeteria multiple days during the week cleaning off tables because he feels it is the right thing to do. Assistant Principal Mike Brey shared during a recent conversation that Charles cleans off tables and still has the urgency to get to his next class before many of the students he has just cleaned up after.

Charles also recently completed his second year as a member of the Alton High football team. He has been known for running extra sprints after games because he wanted to do everything he could be better for the next game. In talking with Charles recently he shared of this activity, “that he was pushing himself and doing it to help his team. He doesn’t want anyone to outwill him.” He wants to do this to show his mental toughness and set that example of pushing himself. Charles is also putting forth efforts toward starting a rugby club at Alton High.

Charles also possesses a strong belief in God in saying that is his why and he is not afraid to push his mind in having a heart to help others and making a positive impact.

Charles has also made it a point to push himself in his studies in taking Physics AP, US History AP, Algebra 2 Honors. Charles likes taking the honors classes because he feels as though it pushes him to do better in the classroom.

Charles gives a lot of credit to his family for having a profound impact on his life. He shared that he will also be appreciative of his mother for caring for him and his younger brothers. He is especially thankful for his mother preparing healthy meals for him after practice and also for his father for working hard to provide for him, his mom, and his brothers. Charles also enjoys being a role model for his younger brothers James and Joseph. Not only does he want to be a role model as an older brother for them, but he also wants to be a role model of Christ for them as well. Charles said that “he wants to give his brothers guidance and being that role model for them is important to him.”

In his spare time, Charles likes drawing, playing music, and doing stretching. Charles is still evaluating his options for his future but said that he has considered joining the United States Army upon graduation.

