Name: Charles Emmanuel Womack
Parents: Cassie Wiseman and Richard Womack of Wood River
Birth weight: 8 lbs 7 oz
Time : 11:00 AM
Date: January 4, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Nevaeh Wiseman (10), Quency Williams (8), Jayden Wiseman (5), Kaiden Stewart (4), Malachi Williams (2)
Grandparents: Cora & Larry Wiseman, Alton
