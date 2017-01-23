Name:  Charles Emmanuel Womack

Parents:  Cassie Wiseman and Richard Womack of Wood River

Birth weight:  8 lbs 7 oz

Time :  11:00 AM

Date:  January 4, 2017

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings:  Nevaeh Wiseman (10), Quency Williams (8), Jayden Wiseman (5), Kaiden Stewart (4), Malachi Williams (2)

Grandparents:  Cora & Larry Wiseman, Alton

