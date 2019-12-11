The Power of the Giraffe offers support to local cancer patients through care packages and financial support.

The non-profit was inspired by Carol Friedrich Alcorn who had a long fight with cancer. Her persistence and positivity inspired her family to start the organization to bring joy to others battling cancer. The name of the non-profit comes from Carol's favorite animal, the giraffe. The family started giving her stuffed animal giraffes after treatments. The giraffe was a way to brighten her after tough days, and so served as inspiration when The Power of the Giraffe was born.

“We are fortunate to have delivered well over 4,000 care packages to cancer patients in our short history as a not for profit. The smiles on the faces of the patients that receive them are priceless. We have gotten countless letters, notes, and emails from people that talk about how much the care package and the items in it meant to them and how it lifted their spirits, renewed their hope and reminded them they are not alone. In those moments I believe we have made a difference,” said Dale Alcorn, Founder, and President of The Power of the Giraffe.

The Power of the Giraffe accepts donations to create care packages for cancer patients. They include things like blankets, puzzle books, socks, gum, lip balm, and other items. They then use the donations to create care packages filled with items that patients can use. Monetary donations or donations of items are a great way to help a non-profit during the Christmas season and brighten the day of a cancer patient. Their support for patients is different than other organizations because they are doing things directly for the patients who are going through cancer. From their care packages to a gift card, their goal is to make things brighter and a bit easier while the patients are going through cancer.

The Power of the Giraffe is doing inspiring things throughout the community and has received impressive amounts of involvement. They’ve participated in many events and held many special moments, bringing joy to cancer patients all through the area. To learn more about The Power of the Giraffe and how to support them, check out their website http://www.thepowerofthegiraffe.org and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ThePowerOfTheGiraffe/

