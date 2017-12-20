GODFREY - For nearly 40 years, The Nature Institute (TNI) has been raising awareness and appreciation for the natural world.

Through preservation, restoration and education The Nature Institute has provided children the chance to learn about the area’s environment and provide scenic hiking trails for the community.

With only five-year round employees TNI depends on dedicated volunteers and private donors to achieve accomplishments like 2017's construction of the new shed to store all stewardship equipment.

Article continues after sponsor message

Heading into the new year TNI will continue to expand their education facility as well as provide an official TNI STEM curriculum. This curriculum will assist educators, formal and non-formal, in ways to engage and encourage outdoor environmental learning.

All though the trails are currently closed until Saturday, March 31, over 20 events are scheduled until then for the community to enjoy the persevere.

The Nature Institute was sponsored by Federal Steel & Erection Company for Charity Countdown for Christmas. For more information on TNI, how to become involved and up coming events visit www.thenatureinstitute.org.

More like this: