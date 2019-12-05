GODFREY - 5A’s Humane Society in Godfrey have been saving the lives of animals since 1956.

The no-kill and non-profit organization rehouses over 500 animals a year, all made possible through community support. 5A’s stands for Alton Area Animal Aid Association, and that is exactly their mission, saving the lives of local cats and dogs.

“We provide shelter and care for homeless and unwanted animals. Cats and dogs are actually on our property and cared for by a loving staff. We work to find homes for those animals,” said Richard Jun, Director of 5A’s.

5A’s run their own thrift store located at 2500 State St. Suite W in North Alton. They are open Tuesday-Friday 10am-3pm and Saturday from 10am-1pm. Proceeds of the shop go straight to the shelter. Other ways to help 5A’s include monetary donations along with items such as dry dog food, treats for dogs (non-rawhide), canned food for dogs, canned food for cats, liquid laundry detergent, and cat litter. They are always in need of food for their animals, stopping by to drop off a few cans of food is a great way to help the animals this Christmas season. Some local Schnucks stores also have collection bins were donations can be left.

Along with helping so many cats and dogs in need, a big part of their mission is educating the public about humane treatment of animals. 5A’s helps animals that are victims of bad situations and brings them in, gives them care, and helps them find new loving homes.

On the first Saturday of each month, 5A’s brings some animals to Alton Petco from 11am to 2pm. “Adoption Days” are a great way to stop by and possibly meet your new furry family member. 5A’s located at 4530 N. Alby St in Godfrey, are open 11am-4pm 7 days a week, aside from major holidays. If you are ready to welcome a cat or dog into your home, 5A’s is the place to find your new cat or dog friend.

To learn more about 5A’s, stop by, check out their website https://www.fiveas.org or give them a call at (618) 466-3702

