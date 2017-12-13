ALTON - Since January of 2010 the Riverbender.com Community Center has maintained a safe place for teens to hang out with their friends and the provided the opportunity to make new ones, all in a place free from the outside influences of alcohol, drugs and tobacco.

The Community Center has focused on their number one goal of providing the youth in the Riverbend the chance to be themselves while experimenting with new ideas, technology, games as well as through social, education and entertaining activities.

Over the course of the last year the center has continued its after-school programs, weekly Teen Reading Program, hosted over 300 new students and completely refurbished the Dragonfly Room.

With only one full time employee the center is successfully ran with the help of over 45 incredibly dedicated volunteers especially Lucinda Lowe, Jan Christopher, Vicki Grover, Jama Fabry, Tracy Bogard, Ellen Bogard, Liesa Morales, Mike Mueller, Cathie Wright, Daniel Nosce, and Joey Ciaramitaro.

Heading into the new year the Riverbender.com Community Center will not only continue their after school programs and social events like Adult Game Day but seek in making more improvements in their efforts to provide the community a safe and fun facility for all ages.

In addition to weekly events for children and adults, the center will be hosting fundraising events like the Men of the Riverbend this spring, and a Golf Tournament in the summer to help increase services available at the center as well as work toward funding an elevator for Rooftop Garden access.

This Charity Countdown to Christmas article was sponsored by Hit-N-Run.

For more information on the RIVERBENDER.COM COMMUNITY CENTER, how to donate or help their efforts to make a positive impact on the area's youth visit communitycenter.riverbender.com or visit their Facebook.

