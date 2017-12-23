ALTON - For over 100 years Riverbend Head Start and Family Services has been empowering children in the community and their families to develop skills to face life’s challenges.

Over the last year Riverbend Head Start and Family Services provided supportive services to just under 1,000 children and their families. Upon exiting the program children are both academically and emotionally prepared to enter kindergarten and succeed in a lifetime of education.

2017 also saw the implementation of an additional four classrooms and an expanded Early Head Start Program which served 286 children between birth and three years old.

Heading into the new year the agency will continue working to create communities across Madison County that reflect a culture of inclusion, acceptance and collaborative spirit in creating school ready children and families.

Riverbend Head Start will also be hosting their 25th Circle of Care Awards. In celebration of the anniversary they will be taking the opportunity to look back at past award winners.

Riverbend Head Start and Family Services was sponsored by Alton Memorial Hospital for the Charity Countdown to Christmas. For more information on Riverbed Head Start and their commitment to the community visit www.riverbendfamilies.org.

