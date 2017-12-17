WOOD RIVER - For 10 years Riverbend Family Ministries has dedicated themselves to holistic efforts for children, youth and families who have experienced trauma most often due to violence, addiction poverty and homelessness.

Over the course of the last year Riverbend Family Ministries has expanded from their Wood River location to a second building in Edwardsville and helped more than 2,000 families.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

With only three employees and upwards of 150 volunteers, Riverbend Family Ministries is continuing to expand their efforts into 2018 as they plan to increase their efforts in Edwardsville as well as their space for trauma services and client case management.

Riverbend Family Ministries has been sponsored by Rustic Roots for Charity Countdown to Christmas. For more information on the organizations efforts to help the community and information about their upcoming events like their 10th Annual Trivia with a Twist visit www.riverbendfamilyministries.com.

More like this:

After 18 Years of Dedicated Leadership, RFM Founder and Executive Director Tammy Iskarous Announces Retirement
3 days ago
United Way's Fundraising Campaign Kicks Off to Support Community Nonprofits
Aug 24, 2025
Riverbend Family Ministries to Welcome NAMI to Wood River Location
Jul 13, 2025
Riverbend Family Ministries to Host Golf Tournament Fundraiser
Jul 15, 2025
Mississippi Earthtones Festival to Award Conservation Heroes
Sep 17, 2025

 