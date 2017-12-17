WOOD RIVER - For 10 years Riverbend Family Ministries has dedicated themselves to holistic efforts for children, youth and families who have experienced trauma most often due to violence, addiction poverty and homelessness.

Over the course of the last year Riverbend Family Ministries has expanded from their Wood River location to a second building in Edwardsville and helped more than 2,000 families.

With only three employees and upwards of 150 volunteers, Riverbend Family Ministries is continuing to expand their efforts into 2018 as they plan to increase their efforts in Edwardsville as well as their space for trauma services and client case management.

Riverbend Family Ministries has been sponsored by Rustic Roots for Charity Countdown to Christmas. For more information on the organizations efforts to help the community and information about their upcoming events like their 10th Annual Trivia with a Twist visit www.riverbendfamilyministries.com.

