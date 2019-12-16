ALTON - The Junior League of Greater Alton has been making a difference in the community since 1952. The group of women volunteer, fundraise, donate to local organizations, and do a whole lot of good for the community.

The Junior League partners with many local organizations to provide them support. Along with volunteering at these organizations, they collect funds and donations to provide, food, books, socks, toys, and more the non-profits they work with. Some of the organizations they have helped in the past include the Salvation Army of Alton, Oasis Women's Center, Community Hope Center, Riverbend Family Ministries, Boys and Girls Club of Alton, Madison County Child Advocacy Center, and many others.

“We strive to improve communities through charitable work such as volunteering, raising funds, and awareness,” said Nikki Fiedler, President of the Junior League.

One of the Junior League's big projects is their Junior League Locker Program. The program, currently in its second year running, helps provide clothing for children in need within the Alton School District. Last year the Junior League was able to provide 18 children with brand new clothes in their favorite colors, styles, and sizes. The clothes helped the kids start off the school year in style and brought joy to a lot of families. Children are selected for the clothes giveaways on a case-by-case basis. The Junior League works closely with counselors and administrators to make the selection. The program has expanded since last year, and now continues to impact families in even more ways. Each school they work with now has a “locker” stacked with clothing that is given out to children who need it all throughout the school year. Anytime a child is in need of clothing they can easily stop by the locker to get what they need. The program has had a big impact on local kids, and it's all thanks to the community support and donations to that make the program the success that it is.

Monetary donations are the easiest way to help support the Junior League make an impact on the community. Though they do occasionally collect donated items for different local organizations as well. To find out more about how you can help or donate to the Junior League, check out their website http://juniorleaguealton.org/

