JERSEYVILLE - For years, Angel Ministries has been helping families in Jersey County make sure they have a pleasant and happy Christmas season through their Angel Tree efforts.

Each year the organization has ensured children in the community receive not only new toys but practical gifts like a new coat, hat, gloves and socks all wrapped and ready to open for Christmas morning. This year over 500 children and more than 200 families are already enrolled for the Christmas event.

Angel Ministries has also been able to assist 50 or more families on weekly a basis with their Second Hand Ministry located at 213 S. State St. in Jerseyville and heading into the New Year the organization will be starting a finance class to help families learn how to budget and manage their daily lives.

The efforts of Angel Ministries would never be so significant if it weren’t for the countless volunteers who dedicate their days to helping their neighbors.

Angel Ministries was sponsored by King Air Conditioning and Heating.

For more information on Angel Ministries visit their Facebook, contact 618-639-9919 or visit their location at 213 S. State Street in Jerseyville.

