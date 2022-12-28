EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine has filed charges of reckless homicide and aggravated DUI against a Grafton man in connection with a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Wood River.

Charges were filed Tuesday against Steven T. Dublo, 44, alleging that he had cocaine and methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash, which resulted in the death of motorcyclist Nicholas O. West, 32. The charge of aggravated DUI resulting in death, which is the more serious of the two, carries a possible sentence of three to 14 years in prison.

The charges allege that Dublo had the drugs in his system when he drove a flatbed truck through a red light in Alton, resulting in a collision with West’s motorcycle. The date of offense is April 2, 2022.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We continue to pray for healing for the family and loved ones of Mr. West,” Haine said. “I want to remind drivers that they need to be aware of motorcyclists. And I want to warn everyone that getting behind the wheel while impaired is always a poor decision, often resulting in horrific consequences.”

Bail for Dublo was set at $100,000 by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder. Haine’s office filed a motion asking the court to place extra restrictions on Dublo, in the event that he is released on bond. The court approved those restrictions, which are to remain in effect while the case is pending. The restrictions prohibit Dublo from operating a motor vehicle or consuming drugs or alcohol, and require him to submit to random drug testing. The crash happened at the intersection of East Broadway and Main Street.

Dublo also is charged with disregarding a traffic-control signal and violating the weight classification of his driver’s license. Alton Police, with assistance from the Metro East Crash Assistance Team, conducted the investigation.

This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More like this: