ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Monday, January 4, 2020, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Angelo Poole, 30 years of age, of the 3300 block of Union Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri 63115, for seven counts of Burglary Second Degree, five counts of Stealing $750 or More, and two counts of Stealing Under $750. Poole is being held on a $50,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

The probable cause statement for Poole reads: Between the dates of October 18, 2020, and December 28, 2020, the Defendant entered the victim businesses by either breaking a glass door or window. Once inside the Defendant took multiple boxes and cartons of cigarettes worth over seven hundred and fifty dollars from several victim businesses. The Defendant is observed on video surveillance entering the businesses. The Defendant is identified as the subject on video surveillance entering the businesses. All businesses were closed at the time of Defendant’s entry. The owners and/or managers of the victim businesses did not give Defendant permission to enter the business after closing hours.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Property are leading the investigation.

Below are the addresses where the burglaries occurred.

Dirt Cheap, 1401 Dunn Road on 10/18/20

Phillips 66, 1210 Lemay Ferry Road on 11/16/20

BP Gas Station, 8501 Morganford Road on 11/20/20

Star Liquor, 4221 Bayless Avenue on 11/27/20

Star Liquor, 4221 Bayless Avenue on 12/8/20

Garner’s Market, 4301 Seibert Avenue on 12/17/20

Phillips 66, 1210 Lemay Ferry Road on 12/28/20

