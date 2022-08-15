

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Monday, August 15, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Alex Callier IV, 29 years of age, of the 7000 block of Greenhaven Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Murder Second Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony Prosecution. A mugshot of Callier is attached. Callier is being held on $150,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: Victim and Defendant are cousins and had been at Victim’s house. Victim and Defendant went to a nearby store and began to argue over a debt. Video also shows what appears to be an argument between the two. Victim walks away and then returns to Defendant. There is nothing in Victim’s hands and he did not reach for anything at his waist. Cartridge casings were located at the scene. Witnesses indicated there were no prior threats of violence by Victim and that Victim did not reach for a weapon and was in fact unarmed. Defendant fled the scene and was arrested three blocks away. During an interview with the detective, Defendant admitted his part in the shooting and that Victim was unarmed. Defendant no longer had the firearm on his person and could not account for its whereabouts.

The deceased has been positively identified as Decorion Wilson, 30 years of age, of the 7000 block of West Florissant Road in St. Louis, Missouri 63136.

St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading this investigation.

