ALTON - Alton Police announced Thursday that charges have been issued against Anthony N. Keltz of St. Louis in the shooting that occurred on September 12, 2022, on Ridge Street at Quincy Court in Alton. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed the following charges against Anthony N. Keltz of St. Louis:

Count I: Aggravated Battery With a Firearm.

Count II: Unlawful Possession of Weapons By a Felon.

The bond has been set at $250,000 by the Honorable Judge Heflin.

"The patrol officers who conducted the initial investigation and detectives who furthered the investigation all did a great job," Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford said. "Their commitment to solving violent crime and seeking justice for victims is first-rate.

"Keltz is not yet in custody. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 618-463-3505 extension 634."

