RICHMOND HEIGHTS - On July 23, 2020, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Jaron Lemmitt, 18 years of age, of the 3400 block of Giles Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63116, for one count of Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Assault First Degree, and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.

Lemmitt is being held on a $1,000,000 cash-only bond. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Two groups of people were involved in a verbal argument that occurred on the second floor of the north end of the Galleria Mall. The defendant’s group got on the escalator going down and were followed by the victims’ group. The argument became physical which was witnessed by a security officer.

The defendant shot two times. The first shot hit the deceased victim in the head who then fell down the escalator. The defendant’s second shot hit another man in the left upper arm shoulder area. That victim was hospitalized with non-critical injuries. The defendant fled the scene running through the east parking lot. A detective was able to secure video footage of the defendant and circulated a still photo of the defendant’s face to the media.

The defendant has been identified as the perpetrator of these two shooting offenses by three people. Police seized a firearm from the parking lot where the defendant was seen running. The firearm seized is a forensic match with the shell casings recovered from the scene. The detective was able to take the defendant into custody without incident where he was hiding in a hotel room.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are conducting the criminal investigation.

