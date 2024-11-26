ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Tuesday, November 26, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Michael Duncan, 39 years of age, of the 1400 block of Coachway Lane in Hazelwood, Missouri 63042, for three counts of Stealing $750 or more. A booking photo of Duncan is attached. Duncan is being held on a $30,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation, and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: Defendant went into the Menards store located in the 14000 block of Manchester Road on November 14,18, and 20 and took multiple miscellaneous power tools each day walking past all points of sale not paying for any of the items. The value of the items on each day was in excess of $750 dollars. Defendant was captured on store surveillance. An officer familiar with the Defendant recognized Defendant from the photos of Defendant when he took the merchandise on each of the three dates. Defendant was located and read Miranda. Defendant identified himself in the photos, admitted he was at Menards on those occasions and that he stole the merchandise.

