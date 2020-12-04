ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Tuesday, December 2, 2020, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Robert Ross, 50 years of age, of the 3000 block of Valley Ridge Drive in St. Peters, Missouri 63376, for one count of Statutory Rape First Degree, four counts of Statutory Sodomy First Degree, and three counts of Child Molestation First Degree.

Ross is being held on $300,000 cash-only bond. The probable cause statement reads: The victim came to the police to report abuse that occurred when she was between the ages of 11 and 14.

She identified the Defendant as the person who inflicted the abuse. She disclosed that in 2005, when she was 11 years old, the Defendant would enter her room, and touch and penetrate her vagina with his fingers. He would touch her breasts with his hands. The victim disclosed that in 2007, when she was 13, the Defendant penetrated her vagina with his penis.

Victim #2 met with detectives and reported that the Defendant also touched her when she was between the ages of 9 and 14. She disclosed that in the summer of 1998, at a sleepover at the Defendant’s residence in St. Louis County, the Defendant touched her bare breasts with his hands and touched her vagina with his fingers. Victim #3 met with detectives and reported that the Defendant also touched her when she was between the ages of 11 and 16.

She disclosed that in the summer of 1998, at a sleepover at the Defendant’s residence in St. Louis County, the Defendant touched her bare breasts and penetrated her vagina with his fingers. Ross worked as a security/safety officer at St. Louis Public Schools, including but not limited to Northwest Middle School, Vashon High School, and Cleveland ROTC Naval High School, from 2003- 2006. Ross also worked at Missouri Baptist Children’s Home from August 2007 to April 2008.

Although no other victims have come forward at this time, the St. Louis County Police Department is asking if anyone believes they may have been victimized by Ross to call detectives at 314-615-5400. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons Child Abuse Unit are conducting the investigation.

The charges are merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

