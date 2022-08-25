ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Office has issued warrants on two suspects for Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the First Degree.

On Friday, August 12, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspects Destini McConnell, 21, of the 10700 block of Spring Garden Drive in St. Louis, and Jerome Jones, 22, of the 1000 block of Jennings Station Road in St. Louis, for the charge.

Jones was arrested on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Mugshots of McConnell and Jones are attached. Each are being held on $100,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement for McConnell and Jones reads: On or about August 11, 2022, Defendant failed to adequately supervise an 11-month-old child. As a result, the victim suffered from a drug overdose as a result of ingesting Fentanyl in the Defendant’s possession.

There was an approximately 15-minute delay between when the child became unconscious and when 911 was called.

The victim is hospitalized as a result of the overdose and will most likely suffer serious brain damage if she survives.

St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading this investigation.

