ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Taiwansley Jackson, 42 years of age, of the first block of Capital Hill in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for one count of Assault First Degree, one count of Armed Criminal Action, one count of Resisting Arrest by Fleeing and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. A booking photo of Jackson is not available. Jackson is being held on a $500,000 cash-only, no 10%, bond.

The facts supporting this belief are as follows: Police observed a 2016 Ford Explorer driving recklessly near the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Halls Ferry. Police attempted to stop the vehicle at which time the vehicle, operated by the Defendant, fled at a high-rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic. The vehicle later hit light poles near McLaren and Goodfellow and the Defendant jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot. While fleeing on foot, the Defendant shot a pistol towards a Detective who was operating a vehicle attempting to apprehend the Defendant. While shooting at detectives the Defendant was struck by a responding officer's vehicle and the Defendant was taken into custody.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

