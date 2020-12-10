Charges Issued for Assault First Degree on a Law Enforcement Officer Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Stedmen Duncan, 31 years of age, of the 7300 block of Florissant Road in St. Louis, Missouri 63121, for Assault First Degree on a Law Enforcement Officer, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Resisting/Interfering with Arrest for a Felony, Receiving Stolen Property, and Assault Fourth Degree on a Law Enforcement Officer. Duncan is being held on $300,000 cash-only bond. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law. Article continues after sponsor message The probable cause statement reads: Officers were responding to an active shooting. While en route, Defendant aimed a firearm at Officers’ fully marked patrol cars and fired a shot at them as they moved. Officers heard the shot, turned around, and proceeded towards the Defendant. Officers yelled to the Defendant to drop the firearm and to stop. The defendant fled from the responding officers. While fleeing, the Defendant fired another shot at the pursuing officers. The Defendant continues walking away on Chambers Road, flourishing his firearm at the pursuing officers multiple times. The officers eventually catch up to the Defendant where the Defendant throws the firearm away that was used in the original two shots. The officers arrest the Defendant. While making the arrest, the Defendant spits on an officer. A search of the Defendant’s body revealed a second firearm that was reported stolen from Illinois. A 7.62X39 shell was found on the scene, matching the firearm the Defendant had from the original shooting and foot pursuit. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending