ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, December 25, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Mahkya Anderson, 25 years of age, of the 4600 block of Whisper Lane, St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Assault First Degree, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, and Burglary First Degree.

Anderson is being held without bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation, and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: On Tuesday, December 24, 2024, the Defendant and her boyfriend, co-defendant, and a third individual broke into victim's apartment. The third individual, not yet identified, was armed with a firearm. After the three made entry by breaking in the front door, the defendant and boyfriend attacked the victims inside the apartment. While Defendant was fighting with victim, Co­ defendant grabbed the hair of two other victims, causing them pain, to restrain them from assisting the third victim. Defendant at some point during the fight, obtained a bladed weapon and stabbed victim. Defendant also cut the victim. Defendant and Co-Defendant fled the scene and were later arrested by law enforcement. Co-defendant admitted to being involved in a fight with the victims. Officers observed signs of forced entry at victim's apartment. Victims positively identified Defendant and Co-Defendant.

The St. Louis County Police Department North County Precinct officers are handling this investigation.