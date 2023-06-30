



BELLEVILLE - In reference to the June 26, 2023, incident that occurred in the first block of Garnette Drive, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office has reviewed the case presented by Belleville Police. The following charges have been filed in the case:

Deonta Rodgers, Sr., 44, of Belleville (photo above), was charged with one count of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, class X Felony; one count of Aggravated Battery Discharging a Firearm, class X Felony; two counts of Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Class 4 Felony.

Rodgers’ bond was set at $1,000,000.

Rodgers remains in custody at Belleville Police Department. Rodgers will be transferred to St. Clair County Jail after arraignment.

Demarco A. Davis Case Update

In reference to the June 24, 2023, incident involving the death of Demarco A. Davis, the 16-year-old male remains in juvenile custody, Belleville Police said in a statement. The matter has been referred to the juvenile court.

No further information can be released regarding the juvenile or his status in juvenile court.

