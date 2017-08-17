GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced charges had been filed against two individuals following an armed carjacking, which took place in Godfrey on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Toreyan Moore, 18, of the 4900 block of Bluesage in Florissant, was taken into custody alongside a 17-year-old juvenile Tuesday night by the Florissant Police Department on a warrant issued in this case as well as an unrelated robbery, which occurred earlier that day in Florissant. The juvenile was also taken into custody on an unrelated case from Missouri. Both are currently in the custody of Missouri authorities, awaiting extradition to Madison County.

Moore was charged with two counts of aggravated carjacking, which is a Class X felony, carrying a possibility of 30 years in prison as well as an additional 15 years due to a firearm being involved. Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons said his office is seeking a maximum penalty due to the violent nature of the crime. His office also petitioned for the 17-year-old juvenile to be tried as an adult and face similar charges.

These charges stem from the Aug. 13 event during which a Godfrey woman was confronted by two armed suspects in her garage just before 9 p.m. She said she saw two black men armed with handguns, who threatened to shoot her. She complied with their demands and was not physically harmed.

"I want to say she did absolutely the right thing in that situation," Madison County Sheriff John Lakin said at a press conference. "If confronted, we advise people comply, keep themselves from harm's way and allow us to do the investigating after."

After complying with the suspects, the woman reported they stole her 2013 silver Nissan Altima. That vehicle was recovered around 4 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, after it had been involved in a traffic accident near I-55 and Reavis Barracks Road in South St. Louis. Two black male suspects reportedly fled from the scene.

Following that crash, investigators from the sheriff's office followed several leads and were able to identify several persons of interest, which resulted in a warrant against Moore, and the identification of the juvenile suspect as well.

Lakin said he was proud of the speed and precision of his office's investigators and said Madison County would aggressively pursue anyone who commits such crimes in the county, regardless of their origin.

"If we thought Madison County would be immune to the continued crime problem on the other side of the river, we would not be living in the real world," Lakin said.

Lakin could not confirm the carjacking from August had any relation to a similar incident on June 29, 2017, which occurred around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Canary Lane in Godfrey.

In that case, an elderly woman returned home from running errands and was approached by armed black males as she was parking in her garage. Again, the woman complied with the suspects' demands and remained unharmed, but had her vehicle stolen.

That vehicle was recovered on July 26, 2017, following a single vehicle traffic accident in North St. Louis County in which two of the car's occupants were killed by their injuries.

Moore is currently awaiting expedition to Madison County where he faces a $250,000 bond.

Lakin said the victims in these cases were most likely targeted and chosen by the suspects. He said they may have driven past retail locations and restaurants and then followed someone back to their homes.

He said, if someone believes they are being followed, they do not have to pull into their homes, but instead advises they keep traveling to a well-lit, populated area where they can find safety or alert someone to their concerns.

