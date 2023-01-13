FREEBURG/BELLEVILLE - On Friday, January 13, 2023, Belleville and Freeburg detectives jointly presented information related to the January 11, 2023, murder investigation originating from a traffic stop in Belleville to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office has reviewed the case and issued the following charges:

Scottie R. Lambert, 33, of Belleville, was charged with one count of First Degree Murder, a Class M Felony; one count of Home Invasion, a Class X Felony; one count of Armed Robbery, a Class X Felony; and one count of Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, a Class 2 Felony.

The homicide is the community's first since the 1970s. Authorities discovered the body of 55-year-old Linda Walker during a wellness check in the Deerfield Creek Mobile Home Court just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Detectives from both agencies continue the investigation.

If anyone has information related to this case, please contact the Freeburg or Belleville Police.

Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crimestoppers. Police are not currently seeking any other suspects in the case.

Lambert’s bond was set at $1,000,000.00. Lambert is currently on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

