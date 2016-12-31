EDWARDSVILLE - Charges have been filed following two shootings on on Central Avenue Wednesday, Dec. 28, which sent one man to the hospital.

Lyndon L. Warren, 26 of the 1000 block of College Ave. was issued a warrant of arrest for multiple charges on Friday, Dec. 30. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of armed robbery, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, one charge of attempted first degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.

As of Friday evening, Warren was in the custody of the Alton Police Department, Officer Pete Vambaketes said.

Bond was set at $1 million.

These charges are related to two separate incidents reported on Central Avenue late Wednesday evening, including a shooting near the 1300 block of Central, which sent one man to a St. Louis hospital in stable condition, and another attempted robbery near A-Town Spot, located at 1813 Central Ave. Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

