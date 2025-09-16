Charges Filed Against Wedig In Connection With Deadly Hit-and-Run
Robert J. Wedig, 74, charged with felony for failing to report deadly accident in August, highlighting ongoing investigation by Belleville Police.
BELLEVILLE — Robert J. Wedig, 74, of Mascoutah, has been charged with a Class 1 felony for failing to report an accident involving death in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on August 21, 2025, in St. Clair County.
The charges were filed by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office on September 16, 2025.
Wedig and his attorney were informed of the charges and appeared before Honorable Judge Rice at the St. Clair County courthouse to begin further court proceedings.
The investigation was conducted by the Belleville Police Department.
Wedig is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
