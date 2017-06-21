ALTON - A man police believe hit a man in the early morning hours of Monday, June 12 turned himself into police earlier today, Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said.

Cody Coughlin, 25, of Wood River, turned himself into the Alton Police Department this morning. On June 15, he was charged with one count of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a Class 4 felony, and one count of reckless homicide, a Class 3 felony. Both charges came through the Madison County State's Attorney's Office that afternoon. Bail was set at $100,000.

"Detectives worked on it with the traffic unit for two days solid," Simmons said. "We had eyewitnesses and we reviewed video surveillance."

Officers responded to a call for a "man down" just after 1 a.m. that Monday morning and found an unresponsive man in the roadway. Rescue and ambulance units responded to the scene and determined the man's injuries were consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle.

The deceased man was subsequently identified as Jonathan Casey, 41, of Alton.

Alton Police officers from the department's Traffic Bureau and Investigations Bureau investigated, found what they believed to be the offending vehicle and interviewed its occupants.

