EDWARDSVILLE —The Madison County State's Attorney's Office announced today that charges have been officially filed against a 59-year-old from Granite City for the hijacking of a car in Glen Carbon.

The Madison County State's Attorney's Office said Tony J. Turner (d.o.b. 6/22/59) was charged this Wednesday, May 15, 2019, with Class X Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, Class 1 Attempt Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, Class 2 Attempt Vehicular Hijacking, Class 2 Burglary and Class 3 Conspiracy to Commit Burglary.

On March 16, 2019, a witness observed two male suspects breaking into the jewelry counter at Sam’s in Glen Carbon stealing rings which caused the alarm to sound. One suspect fled on foot with a witness chasing behind, the suspect then fired a gun at this witness, the state's attorney's office said.

"The suspect then hijacked a vehicle by presenting a firearm to a customer in the PetSmart parking lot and demanding he turn over the keys to his car," the Madison County State's Attorney's Office said in a release. "This suspect then drove at a high rate of speed into Macoupin County where a foot pursuit ensued and he fired a shot striking a trooper in the hand. The Trooper returned fire and fatally struck the suspect."

Turner fled Sam’s in a red four-door vehicle. Glen Carbon Police was able to get the plate number of the car that Turner was driving and through a witness identifying him through images from the surveillance video at Sam’s they were able to later apprehend Turner at his home in Granite City on May 14.

Judge Richard Tognarelli set Turner’s bail at $750,000. If convicted he could face up to 6-30 years for the Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking and a possible 15-year enhancement for the use of a firearm.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

