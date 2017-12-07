GRANITE CITY - A 37-year-old Granite City man has been charged with two felonies following Facebook messages he allegedly sent to a 15-year-old girl.

Matthew L. Dodd, 37, of Granite City, was charged with two counts of indecent solicitation of a child, both Class 3 Felonies, for allegedly attempting to solicit a 15-year-old girl. Copies of those messages were shared multiple times across social media with scores of angry parents and citizens demanding some sort of justice.

In copies of the messages sent to Riverbender.com from various sources, a Facebook account appearing to belong to Dodd messaged a 15-year-old girl asking if she was alone and if she had ever had sex.

The young woman did not answer that question and she said she was watching kids with family members. The account appearing to belong to Dodd then asked the young girl to send pictures of her genitals, saying he did not care about age.

Article continues after sponsor message

In her response, the girl said she did care about age, adding Dodd knew her dad.

"But, I'm nothing like your dad, hun... I'm a freak too," the account appearing to belong to Dodd said in return. "Please don't tell anyone we're talking like this [please]... hun"

That unidentified teenager then reminded that account she was only 15.

The account belonging to Dodd then offered to show the girl his genitals after again asking to see hers.

Dodd is now in custody with a $30,000 bail.

More like this: