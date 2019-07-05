Charges Expected in Case of 14-Year-Old Shot in Oakwood Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Charges are expected today regarding a 14-year-old shot in Oakwood in Alton on June 19. Police said three people have been arrested, and at least two more folks are at large in regards to that shooting, which injured a 14-year-old boy. Article continues after sponsor message The alleged shooter's name will not be released as they are being tried in juvenile court. Two of the individuals facing charges are adults. The rest are juveniles.The rest are suspected to be from other areas in Southern Madison County. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending