EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s Desmond Chapple is a person who never gives up on both the football field and shot put ring and it paid off for him in track and field with a 12th place finish at the IHSA Class 3A State Meet recently.

Chapple, 6-5, 230 pounds, tossed the discus 55-5.5 his best of the season to notch the 12th-place honor.

The recent EHS graduate said he felt good about hitting personal bests both Friday and Saturday at state.

“My indoor season started pretty well, but I went through a big slump at the beginning of the outdoor season,” he said. “I never thought I would be at state for some reason. I did make it and I PR’d at state, which is a great feeling.”

Chapple’s next move is to head to the University of North Iowa to spend the summer training in preparation for the upcoming football season.

“I am looking forward to going and training for the summer,” he said. “I am excited to play college football. I want them (the University of Northern Iowa coaching staff) to make me play to the best of my potential and bring the best out of me. That is my goal.”

Chapple commended Coach Matt Martin, the track and field weights coach/head football coach, and the rest of the football and track coaching staff for helping mold him into what he is today.

“The coaching staff really cares about its players and turn a lot of Average Joes like me into really good people,” he said. “They developed me into a really good person and I am very thankful.”

The EHS defensive end is ecstatic about attending the University of Northern Iowa to continue his football career.

“It does provide a big stress relief for my family for me to be able to go to school on a full ride,” he said.

