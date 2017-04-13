JERSEYVILLE - Kiara Chapman and Anne Snyders continued to dominate their opponents Wednesday in a girls track and field meet with Civic Memorial, Greenfield and Carrollton.

The Jersey girls won with 124 points to Civic Memorial’s 82, Greenfield’s 80 points and Carrollton’s 29 points.

Chapman placed first in the 400 (1:02.2) and Anne Snyders finished first in the 200 (28.0) to pace the Panthers.

The Panthers also placed first in the following:

4 x 800 relay (12:24.0)

4 x 100 relay (54.0)

4 x 200 relay (1:53.1)

4 x 400 relay (5:01.4).

Jersey’s Rudolph was singled out by head girls track coach Megan Wilson for her first in the triple jump (29-9).

Other Jersey first places were:

Vickers in the 100 (13.4)

Manns in the 800 (2:45.0)

Cook in the 1,600 (6:20.7).

Other area winners were: Dieterich of Greenfield in the high jump (4-8) and 100 hurdles (18.3), Mays of CM in the discus (77-0), Troeckler in the shot put (30-1). Baumgartner of Carrollton won the 3,200 (13:58.5).

Jersey's Wilson said she experimented some with her lineup overall in the meet and thought her girls did an excellent job in both the field events and running competition.

“Kiara Chapman ran 1:02 in the 400 and the closest person was five seconds behind her,” she said. “Rudolph’s first in the triple jump was also exciting. Anne Snyders also ran a good 200 and continues to work hard.”