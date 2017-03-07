EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 students are administered state required assessments each spring, however, the 2016-17 school year brings a number of changes. Following is an explanation on each change:

SAT College Entrance Exam

The College Board’s SAT with essay will be administered on April 5, 2017, to all junior level students, unless it has been determined that an alternate assessment is more appropriate for some students. The SAT is used by the Illinois State Board of Education as a high school accountability assessment. The required administration of the SAT ensures that all junior level students have an opportunity for a no-cost college entrance exam.

PARCC - The Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers

PARCC assessments in English Language Arts and Mathematics will be administered again this year using the paper and pencil format to all students in grades 3-8. High school students will not be assessed using the PARCC exam in 2017. The PARCC exam is the state assessment and accountability measure for Illinois elementary and middle school students enrolled in a public school district. PARCC administration will take place during the week of March 20.

Illinois Science Assessment

Illinois public schools will again be required to administer a computer-based science assessment to students in grades 5 and 8, as well as those students enrolled in high school Biology 1 in order to be compliant with federal testing requirements. The Illinois Science Assessment testing window will be open from April 19-26 and will take students less than one hour to complete on their scheduled testing day.

