Chance William Good
May 10, 2017 12:02 PM
Parents: Carrie Patterson and James Good of Alton
Birth weight: 7 lbs 5 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 7:26
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Kierra Patterson (14); Ciara Good (13); Jada Patterson (11)
Grandparents: Bill & Marianne Patterson (deceased); Forrest Good, Riggins, ID Winona Pryor, Steelville, IL
Great Grandparents: Clara Broadway, Murphysboro, IL
