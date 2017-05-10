Name: Chance William Good

Parents: Carrie Patterson and James Good of Alton

Birth weight: 7 lbs 5 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 7:26

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Kierra Patterson (14); Ciara Good (13); Jada Patterson (11)

Grandparents: Bill & Marianne Patterson (deceased); Forrest Good, Riggins, ID Winona Pryor, Steelville, IL

Great Grandparents: Clara Broadway, Murphysboro, IL

