ALTON - Champs Sports has closed in the Alton Square Mall.

The mall, which has fewer and fewer stores, has lost Champs Sports - a sneaker and sportswear store once located on the second floor. The store closed without much notice, said both a longtime customer and Alton Mayor Brant Walker. It is not known at this time when the store officially closed its doors, and representatives from Champs and its parent company, Foot Locker, have not returned calls to Riverbender.com at this time.

Monday afternoon, Walker said he was not alerted to the store closing. He said he would try to contact the mall's current ownership company - the Hull Group - and discover what happened.

When at the mall confirming its closure, a reporter from Riverbender.com met with a man who identified himself as George who said he was coming to Champs Monday morning for water-proofer for his sneakers. He said he was surprised the store had closed so suddenly, but was expecting it to close soon.

"The company sent all their best stock to Fairview Heights and the Galleria," he said. "They didn't get any good limited releases - not even Jordans (a high-end brand of sneaker). They just gave them all sorts of clothes they could not sell."

While customer George's assertions could not be confirmed at this time, everyone seems to be in concordance regarding the store's future within the Alton Square Mall.

